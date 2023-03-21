SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rock artist Jakob Dylan with the Wallflowers will be coming to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City this summer.

According to a release from the Hard Rock, The Wallflowers dedicate their sound to mesh songwriting and storytelling with a modern musical attack.

The Wallflowers will be inside the Anthem on the night of Saturday, August 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online or at the Rock Shop. You must be 21 or older to attend events at the Anthem.