LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU)– Many K-9 officers from around the surrounding states gathered in Le Mars to compete.

The United States Police Canine Association was founded in 1971, while the Iowa regional USPCA has only been around since 1983.

“Each department has an opportunity to host it. We’ve hosted it in Woodbury County many times and each year different departments put in for it,” said Jim Bauerly, a senior USPCA judge.

The K9 dog trials started on Monday with obedience and box/article searching and today competitors moved on to apprehension.

“The dog basically runs down the field and apprehends the suspect of decoy. We’re doing two different drills; one with gunfire and one without gunfire,” said Bob Rohmiller, K-9 handler with Le Mars Police Department.

The K9 dog trials brought in 36 teams of 4. Many from Siouxland with others from across Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota.

During the competition contestants start with a perfect score and their goal is avoid losing too many points.

“If you tell a dog to down and he doesn’t down he would lose 5 points right off the bat, you tell a dog to sit same thing, you command a dog to out the sleeve or leave the sleeve they also lose points,” said Bauerly.

The officers with the most points for each competition will receive a trophy for their efforts.

“More importantly it’s a certification. The dogs obtain a certification and it’s good for court purposes,” said Bauerly.

Bob Rohmiller and his dog Ace were the first to compete today, Rohmiller said he was excited and hopeful going into the competition.

“It’s a pretty good feeling being a part, there’s a lot of good dogs out here. It’s really cool to see the dogs come out here and do what they do and also we’re able to apply these kinds of scenarios out on the streets,” said Rohmiller.

“Not everybody can handle a dog, you have to have a love for animals to be able to do this. You go home with hair and slobber all over you’re uniforms at night, your cars full of dog hair, they’re barking in your ears, so you gotta love dogs to be able to do this,” said Bauerly.

From the Siouxland area, Deputy Nathan Sams from Woodbury County got 1st in article searching, Officer Bob Rohmiller with the Le Mars PD placed 3rd in suspect searching, and Deputy Kyle Petersen with Plymouth County placed 3rd overall in the competition.