The Soup Kitchen provided Thanksgiving meal for homeless people

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For those without the ability to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal, a Siouxland organization is lending a helping hand.

The Soup Kitchen provided a meal of turkey and all the fixings for folks on Wednesday.

The director said the event, that has been around for almost 30 years, wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of Siouxlanders.

“I actually get some many phone calls, like our volunteer schedule is made a year in advance, so I already had these guys in. But there are so many people that call and call, and they’re upset because they want the opportunity to volunteer,” said Danielle Tott, Director of The Soup Kitchen.

On Thursday, Rebo’s in Downtown Sioux City will also be having a Thanksgiving meal for those in need.