The Siouxland Initiative receives first place in economic development ranking

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Initiative returns to first in the nation ranks for economic development.

After finishing third in 2018, the tri-state area secured the top spot in its population category in 2019, according to results that were released by Site Selection magazine.

Adam Bruns, managing editor of Site Selection, traveled to Siouxland to make the announcement at Monday afternoon’s press conference.

The announcement was made in the newly renovated offices of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative (TSI).

“One of the themes across all population tiers of our Top Metros this year is gateway cities. In addition to a number of investments from Big Frig to the United Sports Academy, the particular history and repurposing success in Siouxland makes it a Gateway city in more ways than one,” said Bruns.

The 2019 list of qualifying projects from the Siouxland metro included investments in the former Gateway space that’s located in North Sioux City.

Bruns is scheduled to tour several of the qualifying metro projects, including the repurposed United Sports Academy, during his week-long visit.

He was joined at the press conference by elected officials and economic development professionals from throughout the tri-state region, as well as leaders of TSI.

“Siouxland has seen an unprecedented level of capital investment in the last decade and we are making every effort to continue our positive momentum. With multiple billions of dollars invested by the private sector and hundreds of millions in investment from the public sector over the last decade, we remain optimistic about our opportunities for continued economic growth and expansion,” said Doug Rice, who serves as President and CEO of Security National Bank Corp., and chairs TSI.

The 2019 ranking marks the eighth time since 2007 that the Siouxland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) ranked first in the nation in its population category for economic development.

The Sioux City MSA was also recognized as the top economic development community for populations under 200,000 in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

The Siouxland metro ranked second in 2009 and 2014 and finished third in 2006 and 2018.

The metro region has ranked in the top three nationally in its population category in a remarkable twelve of the last fourteen years.

For more information on the Site Selection results, click here.

