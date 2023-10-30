SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Library is introducing a special kit for those wanting to create a book club.

The Book Club in a Bag is for adults who are interested in leading their own books, who are looking for a recommendation for a book club or people who want to share the same book with a friend.

Each book club in a bag will include the following:

A handy book club tote bag. Six copies of a book curated to spark conversation, A sheet with tips for hosting a book discussion and questions that can help start the conversation.

Those that are interested can browse these kits in person at the Aalfs Downtown Library or on the Library’s online catalog by searching “book club kit.” The catalog can be used to place a kit on hold for pick up at any Sioux City Public Library location. Kit checkouts are for six weeks.