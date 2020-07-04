The show goes on for one Siouxland county fair

At a time when many large events, concerts and fairs are being halted, one county fair is still a go.

The Monona County Fair in Onawa is slated to run July 14 through July 19.

While one fair favorite, the Bill Riley Talent Show is canceled due to COVID-19, others events like the Outlaw Tractor Pull, MidWest Off-Road Rodeo, and the Demo Derby will still occur.

Additionally, some of the free activities for kids like the jump pillow ball pit have been scrapped.

Fairgoers are encouraged to wear masks, however it is not required.

Volunteers will also be cleaning the bathrooms and picnic tables every hour.

