SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District has now officially begun the search process for a new superintendent.

On Thursday, the school board met with GR Recruiting to review survey results from the public and from district staff.

More than 1,100 people participated in the survey and the purpose was for school staff and the public to share their expectations from the next superintendent.

Applications will be accepted by the districts recruiting firm until December 12.

“We’ll sit down and discuss it with our recruiting firm and then we’ll probably select, or they’ll probably select the top five, six candidates. From that, the board will interview those candidates to look at their background and understand where they’re coming from. And then from that, say middle of January, we’ll narrow that down to probably two or three candidates,” said school board president Dan Greenwell.

The plan is to have the final candidates in Sioux City for interviews and to meet the public in an open board meeting.