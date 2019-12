SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In the spirit of the holidays, Operations Toys is back for another season!

KCAU 9, along with Bomgaars, are collecting toys for The Salvation Army with the final pickup happening on Thursday.

You can donate new toys at any of the Siouxland Bomgaars’ locations, at The Salvation Army, and at KCAU 9 Studios on 5993 Gordon Drive.

Please join KCAU 9 in making the holiday season brighter for Siouxland children by donating a new toy.