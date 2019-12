SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is drawing to a close, but they’re still asking for your help to reach their season goal.

As of Monday, The Salvation Army of Siouxland said their Red Kettle campaign was $38,000 short of their $150,000 goal.

If you still want to give, there is still time.

The Red Kettles will be out at storefronts until Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

You can donate in person with cash or with Apple or Google pay.