The Salvation Army of Siouxland still needs gifts for teenagers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland organization is just about to wrap up another Christmas toy drive, but before that is making a special request for gifts for teens.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is making their final pick up for Operation Toys, but officials say while they appreciate all the toys for youngsters, they still need donations for Siouxland’s teens who may miss out.

“Gift cards are great especially. So teenagers can go and od things for their friends so places like the movies and things like that, would be greatly appreciated,” said Captain Chris Clarke, The Salvation Army of Siouxland.

Those gifts don’t need to be wrapped to be donated.

You can donate new toys at any of the Siouxland Bomgaars’ locations, at The Salvation Army and at KCAU 9 Studios at 5993 Gordon Drive until tomorrow at 1 p.m.

