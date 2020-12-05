The Salvation Army of Siouxland reaches 30% of Red Kettle Campaign goal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Salvation Army of Siouxland announced on Friday that it’s about 30% of the way toward its Red Kettle Campaign goal of $140,000.

Leaders hope to keep building momentum and finish strong over the next three weeks but it’s all up to the Siouxland community to help them reach their goals.

The pandemic has put a strain on many families throughout the U.S. and The Salvation Army is expecting a 155% increase in nationwide demand for holiday services this Christmas.

Locally, The Salvation Army of Siouxland has seen similarly high demand in services, especially food.

“Help people with anything from food to utilities, housing assistance, clothing, medication, whatever they are looking and need for. We want to be able to fulfill those services again. We are looking to the community like we have in the past to help us to do that,” said Capt. Chris Clarke, The Salvation Army of Siouxland.

Captain Clarke said there are ways to can still help the Salvation Army of Siouxland this holiday season. Also, they’re in need of Red Kettle volunteers, Christmas toys donations, and food.