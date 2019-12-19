The Salvation Army of Siouxland getting closer to their Red Kettle Campaign goal

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, two ways to donate via Apple Pay and Google Pay to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign are incorporated next to the Army’s iconic red shield on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Salvation Army of Siouxland is two-thirds of the way to their Red Kettle Campaign goal.

The donation total recently hit $100,000.

There’s still $50,000 left to reach the overall goal of $150,000 before Christmas Eve.

“With Thanksgiving falling so late on the calendar in 2019, it’s been an uphill climb,” said Captain Chris Clarke. “This late Thanksgiving means that we’ve had five fewer days on which to solicit kettle donations this year. But we’re confident that the generosity of the Siouxland community will get up to the top.”

The red kettles will continue to be deployed at area stores until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

This year, kettles are equipped to take digital donations via Apple Pay and Google Play, in addition to traditional cash donations.

Volunteers are still needed to staff the red kettles.

People can sign up to volunteer by going to registertoring.com.