The Salvation Army of Siouxland celebrating successful Red Kettle campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Salvation Army of Siouxland is celebrating another year of its red kettle campaign.

Although they didn’t reach their goal, the iconic kettles raised nearly $130,000.

That’s just $20,000 short of their $150,000 goal.

The Salvation Army will take the money raised and use it to provide clothing, food, and housing for families in the area.

Captain Chris Clarke telling KCAU 9 Wednesday that they are planning a few more fundraisers before the new year to make up the difference.

Hopefully, be able to provide for families all year around.

