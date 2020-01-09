The Salvation Army and Goodwill of the Great Plains reach agreement on purchase of Camp Goodwill

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Two Siouxland non-profits are coming together in an effort to provide recreational activities for Siouxland folks of all ages.

The Salvation Army bought Camp Goodwill from Goodwill of the Great Plains.

The Salvation Army’s camp along the Platte River was destroyed by the 2019 floods, and so have been looking for a new facility.

The agreement between the two organizations was finalized late last year, and officials with the 100-year-old camp will help The Salvation Army serve many Siouxlanders.

“More people will be exposed to this area. They’re coming from all the way from Rapid City, all the way over a far as Fort Dodge and up to Mason City and North Platte and Ottumwa and all that. So a lot of different people will be coming in and experiencing this area and hopefully see the beauty here too,” said Maj. Poppy Thompson, The Salvation Army Western Division.

The camp has a new temporary name, The Salvation Army Western Division Camp.

While the name has yet to be finished, there’s already activities scheduled beginning in June.