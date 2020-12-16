The safest way to participate in winter sports during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In Siouxland, indoor sports are the most popular this time of year. However, that can be problematic during a pandemic. Outbreaks can cause cancellations and the number of spectators is often limited. The good thing is, outdoor fun and exercise are still options.

Recreation Supervisor for Parks and Recreation, John Byrnes, says Cone Park is a great place to come have fun while staying safe.

“Cone Park, we’re in a unique situation where we think we can bring people down and safely recreate, we know that because we’re primarily outside,” Byrnes said. “We have a huge park so we can spread people out and were just looking forward to welcoming families out here so we can have some fun.”

Cone Park in Sioux City will be enforcing the same guidelines as other businesses such as, social distancing and wearing a mask at all times.

The Center for Disease and Prevention says the best way to stay safe during physical activity, especially indoors, is to do it alone, or with the people you live with.



Whether it’s a basketball or ice skates, Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director, Tyler Brock, says equipment, while not as big of a problem, can be an issue too.

“The equipment and things that other people use have not typically been a primary driver of Covid-19,” said Brock. Not to say that it can’t possibly happen, but it hasn’t been the primary mechanism where things go.”

It’s not so much about the equipment you touch, as much as it is washing your hands before and after.