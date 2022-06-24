SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced that punk rock artist Lita Ford will be coming to Sioux City.

The show is scheduled for August 6 where Ford will be performing inside the Anthem.

Ford’s career began as a founding member of the all-female group The Runaways which are known for hits such as “Cherry Bomb and “Queens of Noise”.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Rock Shop or online on the Hard Rock’s website. All events in the Anthem are for guests 21 and older.

The Hard Rock also has more shows booked for the summer that you can view below.

Upcoming Battery Park Concerts

7.15 Trace Adkins

7.23 Little Big Town

8.12 RockZilla: Papa Roach & Falling in Reverse

Upcoming Anthem Concerts

6.25 Glam Slam Metal Jam

7.8 Frankie Ballard

7.22 Pet Rock

7.29 Jo Dee Messina

8.5 BadFlower

8.6 Lita Ford

8.26 Ginuwine

9.9 Corey Feldman