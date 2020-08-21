The process of absentee ballots in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The general election is quickly approaching, and it won’t’ be long before absentee ballots are made available.

Each state in the Siouxland area has different deadlines and requirements when it comes to registering to vote and the absentee process.

But, in all three states, an application needs to be filled out or requested and sent into the county courthouse in order to receive an absentee ballot.

Dakota County Clerk Joan Spencer said voters have until election day to drop off their absentee ballot at the courthouse.

“Some people think their absentee ballot is not secure or people will know what they vote. The canvas board opens the envelope and separates it from the ballot. The envelopes get put in one stack and the ballots get put into another stack and all we have at the county machine is a stack of absentee ballots. We have no person’s name on them or associated with them,” Spencer added.

Spencer said absentee ballots will be sent out at the end of September and the ballot doesn’t need to be notarized, like in Union County.

“You have to have that notarized or mail a copy of a driver’s license with that. We then process that application and we will send you out the ballot in the mail and you’d have to just return it the day of the election it has to be into our office,” Union County Auditor, Jackie Sieverding, said voters can expect to receive ballots by September 18th.

In Woodbury County, ballots will be sent out October 5th.

“On the day before election on Monday, we start opening them up. The Absentee board is made up of Democrats and Republicans, they verify it’s a legitimate ballot they’ve received, look for signature and give it to the counter and we have a high-speed counter down there that counts the ballots,” Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections, Pat Gill, said.

Absentee ballot request forms have to be in Woodbury County Courthouse by October 31st.

Both Dakota County and Woodbury County said voters who may have reservations about mailing in their ballots can utilize drop-off boxes.

Union County’s Auditor said they are looking into getting a drop off box as well.

