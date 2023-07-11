SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa’s “most popular cover band” will be hitting the Anthem stage with songs from artists ranging from Taylor Swift to the Killers, Lizzo, and more.

According to a release from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, tickets to see The Pork Tornadoes go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. for guests 21 and older. The band will be hitting the stage on October 7.

The band will play hits from the 1980s through today’s rock and pop hits. The release states that the lead singer, Mason Greve, is known as “the Justin Timberlake of the Midwest” and was a finalist in a national singing program.

Their debut EP reached the top 20 on the Apple iTunes Pop chart and was streamed over half a million times in 2020. They’ve been featured in Rolling Stone and have the 5th most viewed cover of Tennessee Whiskey.