The Pit Bull debate in Sioux City continues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After back to back heated city council meetings concerning the city’s Pit Bull ban, the city has decided they need more time before a final vote. But that doesn’t mean they’re done with the issue just yet.

“I don’t understand why these dogs have such a stigma on them because they are just absolutely amazing dogs,” said Siouxland resident Paula Bainbridge.

Pit Bull advocates say they can’t understand why a ban on the breed would be enacted in the first place.

“People have it in their mind that they are mean dogs, but I think that is a lot in how they are trained. But they are the most loyal loving dogs. I mean best dog I have ever had honestly,” Bainbridge added.

The ban was originally created after a high number of Pit Bull attacks were happening in Sioux City. Since the ban, those attacks have gone down. But many against lifting the ban still fear the strength of a pit bull bite.

“People have trained them to be mean and that goes with any dog any dog can be trained to be mean or good and he has been trained to be a good puppy,” Tina Maln, another Siouxland resident said.

While Sioux City was one vote away from repealing the ban, council has agreed, after the issue created so much controversy, they need more time before making a final decision.

But Pit Bull owner and council member Rhonda Capron said not passing the final vote could cost the city more than just another emotional meeting.

“If we get sued with this Pit Bull ban it could cost the city, the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and we sure don’t want that to happen. So, to make it right we can repeal it, ligation would be gone. Make the ordinance a strong ordinance for the pet owners to understand that they have a responsibility here,” explained Capron.

Instead of a final vote concerning the Pit Bull ban on Monday, council will now hear the first reading of revisions to the city’s Animal Control Code.