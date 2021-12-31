SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This last year has been a year like no other, from criminal cases to weird creatures caught on tape. Here is a look at the most popular stories on our website from 2021.
10. Le Mars man arrested for impregnating 14-year-old babysitter
(May 25) — A Le Mars man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old who then became pregnant. Documents stated that he was confirmed as the father by a DNA test. He was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. His trial has been scheduled for February 15, 2022.
9. After fatal Homecoming parade accident, Westwood community comes together
(September 24) — Families came together to console one another after a boy was killed during a Westwood school homecoming parade in Sloan. Kage McDonald, 12, was part of the junior high football and cross country teams. The community of Sloan gathered on October 2 for a memorial to honor McDonald.
8. One dead after New Year’s Day shooting in Sioux City
(January 1) — An 18-year-old was killed and several others were injured in a Sioux City shooting on January 1, 2021. The Sioux City Police Department said an underage party was taking place when shooters shot at a residence from the street. Since the incident, police have charged five people in connection to the shooting. Some have been convicted and sentenced while others await trial.
7. Iowa caretaker arrested after meth found in dead baby’s system
(October 11) — A Des Moines woman was arrested in connection to the death of a two-month-old child in her care after methamphetamine was found in the baby’s system. According to criminal complaints, the 40-year-old was charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and child endangerment. The charges stem from the April 19, 2020 death of the girl. A trial for the case is set for January 24, 2022.
6. Iowa farmer dead after tractor accident, officials say
(September 2) — A farmer died after an accident with a tractor in Pocahontas County, Iowa. The sheriff’s office said the 83-year-old man was ejected from the tractor after an attachment to the loader came apart, causing the tractor to run over the attachment
5. Siouxland woman wins $2.2 million lawsuit against former employer
(October 25) –A 62-year-old Siouxland woman was favored in a lawsuit against Siouxland Women’s Health Care PC for wrongful termination, disability discrimination, and age discrimination. As a result of the verdict, she was expected to receive $2,257,595 with interest.
4. Woman arrested for fraudulently receiving nearly $15,000 in food assistance benefits
(January 19) — A woman was arrested for fraudulently receiving nearly $15,000 in food assistance benefits for more than a two-year period. According to court documents, Marquetta Henderson, 36, applied for food assistance benefits she was not entitled to. She was charged with first-degree fraudulent practice.
3. ‘What is this critter?’ Can you identify what’s walking across this Iowa yard?
(October 15) — A viewer of our sister station WHO in Des Moines sent them security footage wondering what creature they saw.
2. Iowa woman accused of fraud after receiving more than $19,000 in SNAP benefits
(November 4) — An Iowa woman had been accused of committing fraud to receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP). She was charged with two counts of first-degree fraudulent practice.
A trial is scheduled for March 29, 2022.
1. Despite IRS warning, stimulus checks and debit cards cause confusion
(January 23) The Internal Revenue Service urged people in early January to keep a careful eye on their mailboxes for the plain, white envelope holding their COVID relief payment. Even so, it appeared some people mistook them for junk mail.