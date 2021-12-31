SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This last year has been a year like no other, from criminal cases to weird creatures caught on tape. Here is a look at the most popular stories on our website from 2021.

(May 25) — A Le Mars man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old who then became pregnant. Documents stated that he was confirmed as the father by a DNA test. He was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. His trial has been scheduled for February 15, 2022.

(September 24) — Families came together to console one another after a boy was killed during a Westwood school homecoming parade in Sloan. Kage McDonald, 12, was part of the junior high football and cross country teams. The community of Sloan gathered on October 2 for a memorial to honor McDonald.

(January 1) — An 18-year-old was killed and several others were injured in a Sioux City shooting on January 1, 2021. The Sioux City Police Department said an underage party was taking place when shooters shot at a residence from the street. Since the incident, police have charged five people in connection to the shooting. Some have been convicted and sentenced while others await trial.

(October 11) — A Des Moines woman was arrested in connection to the death of a two-month-old child in her care after methamphetamine was found in the baby’s system. According to criminal complaints, the 40-year-old was charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and child endangerment. The charges stem from the April 19, 2020 death of the girl. A trial for the case is set for January 24, 2022.

(September 2) — A farmer died after an accident with a tractor in Pocahontas County, Iowa. The sheriff’s office said the 83-year-old man was ejected from the tractor after an attachment to the loader came apart, causing the tractor to run over the attachment

(October 25) –A 62-year-old Siouxland woman was favored in a lawsuit against Siouxland Women’s Health Care PC for wrongful termination, disability discrimination, and age discrimination. As a result of the verdict, she was expected to receive $2,257,595 with interest.

(January 19) — A woman was arrested for fraudulently receiving nearly $15,000 in food assistance benefits for more than a two-year period. According to court documents, Marquetta Henderson, 36, applied for food assistance benefits she was not entitled to. She was charged with first-degree fraudulent practice.

(October 15) — A viewer of our sister station WHO in Des Moines sent them security footage wondering what creature they saw.

(November 4) — An Iowa woman had been accused of committing fraud to receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP). She was charged with two counts of first-degree fraudulent practice.

A trial is scheduled for March 29, 2022.

(January 23) The Internal Revenue Service urged people in early January to keep a careful eye on their mailboxes for the plain, white envelope holding their COVID relief payment. Even so, it appeared some people mistook them for junk mail.