The Marquee launches free livestream concert series

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Folks at Sioux City’s Marquee “Live Music Club” are finding a different way to give back during COVID-19.

On a normal night the Marquee would be filled with music lovers, but Wednesday it was just the music.

With service at bars and restaurants limited for the time being, the club is streaming live music on its Facebook page.

Wednesday, the band D.A.D. was featured.

“We still want entertainment to be available to Siouxland so we’re doing 3-4 acts. It is a little bit quiet, the bands and artist play to about four people out here who are all running the show,” Marquee owner Mitch Martin said.

“We’re used to those kinds of numbers, nah I’m joking. It’ll be cool, it crossed my mind but in the end, it doesn’t change a thing. We’re gonna have a little concert,” DAD artists Mark Koenigs and Jason Rienert said.

The Marquee’s “Band Together Concert Series” continues Saturday night with the music of Ghostcat streaming at 7 p.m.

More shows are possible in coming weeks.

