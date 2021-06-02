‘The Machine’ comedian Bert Kreischer making Sioux City stop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Comedian and podcast host Bert Kreischer will make a stop in Sioux City this fall for his new comedy tour.

According to a release, Kreischer will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre on October 17 at 9:30 p.m.. The show was added on Tuesday for his The Berty Boy Relapse Tour.

Kreischer was set to appear in Sioux City on March 28, 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to his rescheduled show from 2020, Kreischer has added a second performance to his tour itinerary at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available online at the Orpheum website or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Kreischer is known for his specials “Hey Big Boy”, as well as “Secret Time” and “The Machine.” He also hosts three podcasts: “Bertcast,” “2 Bears 1 Cave,” and “BillBert,” as well as a YouTube cooking show: “Something’s Burning.” Currently, Kreischer is filming Legendary Entertainment’s movie, The Machine, alongside Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill, an adaptation of the viral story Bert told onstage about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad in college, which has been viewed more than 85 million times online.