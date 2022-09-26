SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Three US Marines have traveled through multiple states with the goal of spreading awareness for a special cause.

So far, the group known as “The Long Road” has traveled almost 1,500 miles along Highway 20 from their starting point in Boston. They began the trek back in May and have made their way into Nebraska on the Veterans Memorial Bridge Monday afternoon. Nebraska is the seventh state the group has travelled through.

They’re rasing money and awareness to bring home the remains of our Missing in Action.

“There is still 81,000 missing U.S. service members since the end of hostilities in World War II. A lot of people do not understand that, they think no man left behind, the nation mantra of no body gets left behind, unfortunately in war, that happens,” said History Flight CFO, Justin Lehew.

The group hopes to make it to Newport, Oregon by Spring.