The legal age to buy tobacco will soon be 21 in the U.S.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Businesses selling tobacco have a new regulation to follow in 2020. The minimum age for purchase is changing from 18 to 21.

This new law will apply to electronic and traditional cigarettes. Just this year, 5.4 million middle and high school students reported using tobacco, in some form.

“You know the earlier you start in life the more addictive it becomes as your brain chemically changes,” said Brett Austin, a Sioux City resident.

Austin is the father of two teenagers. He’s educated them on the effects of tobacco products.

“We do have the conversation quite regularly how they can lead to other things. You know their kinda a gateway for addiction maybe not a gateway for everything but types of addiction,” said Austin.

Steve Beekam, with Siouxland District Health, said raising the age to buy tobacco products will help prevent long term habits and effects.

“We know that if you’re able to use nicotine before the age of 18 you’re more likely to be a user later on in life so preventing that really does do a lot for them from preventing tobacco use alcohol use and other substance use too,” said Beekam.

Once the law takes effect local businesses like Flamez Tobacco and Vape will have to turn away customers under the age of 21.

“As soon as we get the word it changes immediately,” said store manager of Flamez Tobacco & Vape Kyle Eckroate.

Eckroate said the new law will impact sales, in the first few months, but not for long.

“There might be an increase in like older people coming in like parents you know the kids are over 18 but under 21. So their parents might say it’s okay so then they come in, and buy the product, and give it to their children,” said Eckroate.

For parents like Austin, the law is a way to protect young people from nicotine.

“Them and their friends don’t have the opportunity to access tobacco products like that so it’s going to increase their awareness for a couple more years before they can become an adult and make that decision at 21,” said Austin.

The law will take effect later in 2020. Eckroate said he expects a lot of people under the age of 21 to turn to the internet to buy tobacco products. Making it harder to regulate whos buying online.