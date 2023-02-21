WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — February 25 will mark the return of the Last Bear Moon Powwow for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Each year, the Last Bear Moon is celebrated in February, usually with a large festival. This year’s festivities will take place on February 25. According to a press release from WinnaVegas Casino, the event honors Native American traditions and exposes others to Native American culture.

“The Last Bear Moon is a significant event in our culture,” stated Winnebago Tribal Chairwoman Victoria Kitcheyan. “The Last Bear Moon Celebration gives us an opportunity to celebrate our tribal community, honor native traditions, and share our cultural celebration with not only the Siouxland community but other communities across the Northern Plains and beyond.”

Thousands travel to visit the powwow when it is held including singers, dancers, vendors, and guests. The celebration includes singing, dancing, art, music, and food.

This year’s event includes two special sessions, one featuring “Men’s Traditional Northern Dance” and another contest is the “Women’s Fancy Shawl” competition. Both contests feature cash prizes for the performers, the money for which has been donated.

This is the first time the event has been held since COVID-19 canceled the event. This is also the third time the event has been hosted at the WinnaVegas Casino.

“There’s no other celebration like this anywhere in the upper Midwest,” said WinnaVegas General Manager Michael Michaud.

The celebration is free and open to members of the public of all ages. The celebration begins at 11:30 a.m. and grand entry starts at 1 p.m.