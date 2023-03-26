STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders put on their best attire and came together on Saturday to help raise money for the Lamb Theatre.

The fundraiser was held at the Stoney Creek Conference Center where attendees could dress up as “country Folk” and enjoy a variety of foods.

The event also featured an auction of up to 72 different items and the money goes towards helping the Lamb Theatre renovate the old KCAU 9 Studio.

“The whole projects about $19 million, we’re a little over halfway there and tonight we won’t raise all the moneys needed,” said the Lamb Theatre’s Executive Director Diana Wooley, “But it will give us another big old boost.”

Wooley told KCAU 9 that she’s been thankful for all the help from the members in the community.