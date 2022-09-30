SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Kingdom of Riverssance is opening its doors for another year of fun. This year marks the 19th Annual Riverssance Festival.

Unlike previous years, the event will have cast members in costumes, jousting, and will feature the return of the Smoker Adult Comedy Show. Riverssance has ten food vendors and sixty craftsmen.

Event coordinator, Phil Claeys, said those looking to dress up for the fair are welcome to, but it’s not necessary.

“You don’t have to be in costume to come to the Kingdom of Riverssance. We’re here in our costumes to entertain you and bring you back to the 1500s,” said Claeys.

The festival begins October 1 at 10 a.m. for both days, with a $12 dollar admission for adults.