ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This year’s focus for the Diary Goat Management Seminar is on milk quality and functional type animals.

The following topics will be covered in the program:

Using antibiotics without compromising milk safety, by Michelle Buckley, ISU College of Veterinary Medicine

Mastitis identification and management, by Fauna Smith, UC-Davis College of Veterinary Medicine

Setting goals: VCPRs and milk quality, by Fauna Smith, UC-Davis College of Veterinary Medicine

Dairy Goat Profit Analysis, by Larry Tranel, ISU Extension and Outreach

Hands-on lab focused on improving milk quality: Functional type assessment, milk hygiene and equipment maintenance, and milk quality assessment tools, by Danni Louie, American Dairy Goat Association linear appraiser; Fauna Smith, UC-Davis College of Veterinary Medicine; and Michelle Buckley, ISU College of Veterinary Medicine.

“With Iowa being the number three dairy goat state in the nation, dairy goat production is an important industry for our state, and especially northwest Iowa,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We are very pleased to continue this educational opportunity with a lineup of quality speakers and presenters to provide producers with practical take-home information.”

The event will begin on Dec. 9 at the Dordt College Agriculture Stewardship Center at 9 a.m. for registration and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

There is no registration fee to attend the program, but registration is required online here or by calling the ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County office at 712-737-4230. The deadline to register is Dec. 6 at 12 noon.