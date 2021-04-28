The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association gives thanks to Siouxland businesses and community

The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association teamed up with local organizations to help distribute more than two tons of fresh pork to Siouxlander’s.



Iowa pig farmers and community volunteers handed them out to people who drive through the parking lot event.

The association also gave Sioux City food programs a one thousand dollar check and will be donating pork to local food banks and pantries as a way of saying thank you.

“A big part of us is either getting food or money to help feed people,” said Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, Jacob Wandershield. “That will go right back into feeding people, especially that pork, that white meat, is really really desirable.”



The Iowa Pork Association is also delivering pork products to the Sioux City Fire Department, as well as distributing pork coupons and packages to Sioux City area grocers to hand out to customers.

“This is the industry that our community is most known for, agriculture business and food processing,” the President of Chamber of Commerce, Chris McGowan said. “Literally thousands and thousands and thousands of people are employed by these industries and we don’t just feed our community, we literally feed the world.”

