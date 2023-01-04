SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Whether you’re a health care professional or a teacher, everybody can potentially save a life in an emergency, as long as they have the right skills.

On Monday, a player for the Buffalo Bills collapsed mid-game, suffering a cardiac arrest. Many are crediting the use of CPR and an AED for restarting his heart.

“It can happen in a whole bunch of different varieties. When I teach it, I say, ‘You could be out into the parking lot, and someone could be down.’ Cardiac arrest can come at any point at any time. There’s really no rhyme or reason, be prepared for it here or there,” said Jacque Perez, CPR trainer at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

If a person finds someone unresponsive on the ground, call 911 immediately and if the situation calls for CPR, dispatch can walk them through the process until professionals arrive.

“CPR it can increase somebody’s chance at survival two or three times,” said Perez.

“When people go into sudden cardiac arrest, their hearts stop. You’ll start having cell death within about four minutes and what CPR does, it provides enough circulation to your heart and head and some of the more vital organs,” said Barbara Fitzgerald, coordinator for the EMS Outreach at MercyOne.

CPR is not the only way to help people with cardiac arrest. An automated external defibrillator (AED) sends electric shocks to a person to restore their heart rhythm to normal. it doesn’t take a professional to operate, the machine will walk a person through what to do.

“One of the great benefits of having it, is you kinda have to take your fear and brain out of it and you just become a minion of this machine. As long as the pads are on it tells you exactly what you need to do,” said Perez.

AEDs can be found in just about every building. However, they aren’t always needed.

“If you don’t have an AED, the CPR is really what you need to do and the CPR is the most vital,” said Fitzerald.

While anyone can perform CPR in an emergency, professionals do recommend people take a course on how to properly perform CPR from certified instructors.