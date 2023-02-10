SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Gospel Mission is getting help feeding those in need.

On Friday, the organization received another donation of meat products from Seaboard Triumph Foods. It’s part of three loads of pork delivered over the course of only six weeks totaling 33,000 pounds.

The Mission’s Kitchen Manager, Keith Weller, said the delivery of four pallets will go a long way.

“I don’t have to worry about running out of food. That’s my main goal, to feed the community, feed the residents. I want them to have a good meal,” said Weller.

The Gospel Mission provides three meals a day to an average of 400 people.