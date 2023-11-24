SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People were lined up at The Gospel Mission on Thursday waiting to be served their Thanksgiving meal. Every year the non-profit serves a traditional Thanksgiving lunch and dinner to the homeless and hungry.

“To have a nice thanksgiving meal is huge for these folks because they don’t get to eat this heartily throughout the year generally,” said Ashley Mareau, public relations director at The Gospel Mission.

With the help of donations and volunteers, the non-denominational ministry served turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pie to more than 300 people.

“Our meals here are completely donor based. We are very grateful for the donors to help us, either monetarily or with the food. Without the volunteers here today we wouldn’t be able to do this because it takes a lot of hands to feed these folks,” said Mareau.

The Gospel Mission serves three meals a day every day for those without food. In 2022, The Gospel Mission served 87,000 meals to the community.