The Gospel Mission announce altered Thanksgiving plans

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite the pandemic putting a damper on holiday plans for some, The Gospel Mission has announced they will continue on with their Thanksgiving plans, but it will look a little different.

According to a release, The Gospel Mission’s plans will look different this year due to the continued high number of COVID-19 cases and the Governor’s safety proclamations. The schedule is listed below.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Gospel Mission Residents will be able to eat in the café, socially distanced with a limit per table.

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: To-go Thanksgiving meals will be given out to guests from the Food Pantry.

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: To-go Thanksgiving meals will be given out to guests from the Food Pantry & café open to residents.

Thanksgiving meals will include smoked turkey and sides such as mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, pie, and more. While only current Gospel Mission residents will be permitted to dine in the cafeteria, all guests are welcome to come to the Food Pantry to pick up their hot Thanksgiving meal to go.

“It is definitely a disappointment not to be able to host our typical meal. We usually try to go above and beyond to make Thanksgiving special for all of our guests and residents. But, we know that this year, safety is important. We’re blessed to still be able to provide a Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need with our to-go meals”, said Executive Director for The Gospel Mission Paul Mahaffie.

Anyone who is in need of a meal this Thanksgiving is welcome to pick one up from The Gospel Mission.