The Garden Cafe closes its doors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After seven years of business The Garden Cafe on Jackson Street is closing its doors.

Today, patrons had their last meal at The Garden Cafe, owner George Litras has decided to say goodbye to his long time regulars and retire.

The restaurant has changed hands a few times in its almost century-long history here in Sioux City.

Litras shared the following advice for the next owner of the restuarant.

“They have to give a warm welcome to the customer, treat them good and give them good food,” Litras said. “I hope they do very well, I hope they do very very well.”

Litras’ first plan in retirement is to take a trip back to his home country of Greece.

