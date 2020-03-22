The Fruit Club Truck comes to Siouxland to bring fresh strawberries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Farm fresh food can be hard to come by this time of year and even more so with the COVID-19 situation.

But a few companies like The Fruit Club Truck out of Sioux Falls is bringing food access to a parking lot near you.

Drivers pick up fruits and other food items where they are produced all over the U.S and bring them right to the communities that need them.

“We just want families to have what they need to survive,” said Vincent Martinez, The Fruit Club Truck.

This truck of strawberries made its way to Sheldon on Saturday evening and heading to Council Bluffs on Sunday.