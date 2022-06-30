SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland has received a large grant from the S.L. Gimbel Foundation for the seventh year, and it’s the largest one yet.

According to a release from the Food Bank of Siouxland, The S. L. Gimbel Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Food Bank of Siouxland. The Foundation is stated to be a part of the fund at the Inland Empire Community Foundation.

“With food costs at an all-time high and the price of seemingly everything going up, we are so incredibly grateful to be chosen for this grant,” said Executive Director Jacob Wanderscheid, “This grant will be a tremendous help in the fight against hunger around Siouxland.”

The release indicated that the grant would go towards protein, vegetables, various pasta items, and additional items throughout the year.

The latest grant awarded to the Food Bank of Siouxland is the largest out of the earlier 7 grants from the S.L. Gimbel Foundation.