The First Tee of Siouxland to host fundraiser at Minervas Food & Cocktails

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Summer may seem like a long way away, but The First Tee of Siouxland is already warming up for its summer programs.

In just a few weeks, The First Tee will be hosting a fundraiser at Minervas Food and Cocktails and there’s an easy to take part.

Anyone who dines at Minervas on Hamilton Boulevard on February 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be donating 10% of their dinner ticket to the First Tee of Siouxland.

The First Tee started as a way to bring an affordable junior golf program to youth and communities that did not have them.

What The First Tee soon discovered was that blending the rules of the game with life and leadership skills, kids and teens didn’t just learn how to putt – they were learning important values.

Since 1997, The First Tee has grown its network to deliver programs in all 50 United States and select international locations.

In 2016, The First Tee brought character education through the game of golf to more than 5.3 million young people.

If you would like to set up a reservation at Minervas, call 712-277-0800 and for more information on The First Tee Programs, click here.