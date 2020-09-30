The fatigue of maintaining COVID-19 guidelines

SIOUX CITY – Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and repeat. It’s what health officials continue to stress that everyone should continue to do.

But, if you’re feeling like you’re over it, then you’re not alone.

“We completely understand that people have been dealing with this for a long time, we completely understand, we live here too,” Tyler Brock, Deputy Director of the Siouxland District Health Department said.

He adds that despite the frustrations, people need to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines especially with an uptick in positive cases.

“As far as I’m concerned, personally, I’m over it. The whole thing. I’m living back to normal. It’s past history. I’m just living like I did a year ago and doing what I want to do, when I need to do it and enjoying life,” said resident Mark Solheim.

Solheim said he took part in a COVID-19 clinical trial in August and is now choosing to live by his own guidelines.

“I think it’s good to help keep people healthy or stay away from it because the virus is affecting different people pretty strongly and it is a pain in the neck but I believe it’s worth the effort,” resident Dwight Wingert said.

“Leave it up to the businesses and the people themselves to decide what’s best for them. Everyone has their own opinion and their own health concerns, like myself, being I am at risk, I do things I need to do to keep myself safe,” resident David Schlotman said.

Brock adds now is not the time to stop following COVID-19 guidelines.

“If I can say anything to people, even with COVID fatigue, I would say stay home when you’re not feeling well. And that goes for even minor symptoms right now because people all over the place are going to work, going to school, with minor symptoms which creates issues for the people around them,” Brock said.

Brock said it takes continued community support to fight a pandemic.

