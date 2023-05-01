SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some residents of the Siouxland area are not taking light pollution lightly.

Over at the Sioux City Public Museum, the Sierra Club, along with the League of Women Voters, held an event to raise awareness about light pollution and how it affects not just the wildlife, but residents of the area as well.

Dr. David Hoferer, a professor of biology at Briar Cliff, explained how artificial light prevents many of the natural cycles people and animals alike rely on.

“It disrupts the 24-hour sleep/week cycle many of our vertebrate friends from fishes, to mammals, to birds, even us and that means that they don’t perceive when it’s time to bed down for the night,” said Dr. Hoferer. “They don’t necessarily understand the difference between day and night.”

He goes on to say that simply changing lightbulbs to dimmer varieties and making sure to turn off outdoor lights when not in use can dramatically help you and nature get back to a natural rhythm.