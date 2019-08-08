Debate over guns continues as Democratic presidential candidates return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Communities all over Siouxland had the opportunity to meet with some Democratic hopefuls on Wednesday.



New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was at Sioux City’s 10-0-8 Key Club on Historic 4th Street. The event kicking off her Kitchen Table Tour of Iowa. The senator and her family are driving through the state in an R-V, focusing on household issues.



“I’m excited to be in Iowa because as your first in the nation caucus you’re caucus-goers are really well informed and turn up. Several people here I’ve met several times. And so they’re getting to know the candidates one by one and I think if I have a chance to meet as many caucus-goers as I can, I can break through and win,” said Gillibrand.



Maryland Rep. John Delaney also made a stop in Siouxland on Wednesday. At town hall meetings in Spencer and Sac City people shared their concerns about the recent mass shootings and heard more of Delaney’s thoughts on preventing future attacks.

“And how do we actually not only change our culture but also pass laws so that these mass shootings that we’ve seen so much this year we don’t see as many of. And so we had a good conservation about all the things we need to do like universal background checks, put limitations on military-style assault weapons and pass red flag laws,” said Delaney.



Several other presidential hopefuls are expressing similar sentiments this week. Siouxlanders have a chance to hear from California Sen. Kamala Harris and Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper on those issues during visits planned for Thursday.