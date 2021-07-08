The debate in Yankton County over CAFO’s continues

YANKTON COUNTY, SD (KCAU) – Multiple residents took the stand at the county commissioners meeting Tuesday, to discuss article 5; a proposed ordinance that would ultimately place more restrictions on smaller animal operations.

“Basically increases different things, like set backs are all increased, different performance standards and requirements for virtually all sizes of ag producers,” farmer Chris Barkl said.

Some tell KCAU their biggest concern is “special permitted uses” which would deny public notification or citizen input into new or expanding concentrated animal feeding operations.

“I drink well water. If anyone inadvertently, I’m not saying intentionally but inadvertently, I have nothing to drink.”

An argument farmers like Chris Barkl and John Gunderson quickly shot down.

“Without having any notice a CAFO is coming to your area, is a flat out lie,” said Barkl.

“DNR watches everything we do and monitors what we do very carefully. We have stacks of paper every year documenting what we do. We’re not going to pollute an aquifer,” Gunderson said.

As the heated discussion continues, commissioner Cheri Loest says she’s been working to be understanding of each side but ultimately, after nearly 2 years of debate, the county needs to come to an agreement.

“We committed to making some changes because of controversy over the last 5 and 6 years.”

But for now, the room remains divided.

“We’re the ones that are in it everyday, we wouldn’t do anything detrimental to our health.”

“It is not going to destroy agriculture in Yankton county. Agriculture will go on.”

