SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As temperatures begin to warm up, roofers are warning homeowners of ice dams.

These happen when snow and ice begin to melt off the rooftops as water trickles down gutters and eventually refreezes and clogs. With no way for water to escape, it then seeps into the roof, damaging insulation, ceilings, and walls.

Jason Schrunk, the owner of Schrunk Roofing said ice dams can lead to hundreds of dollars in damages.

“I mean you’re minimum $500 just to have a roofer come out and fix it. Fixing it is not always the easiest thing in the world, number one you gotta wait till it’s spring or all the snow and ice is melted,” said Schrunk.

Schrunk recommends homeowners clean their gutters of ice and check that their attic is properly insulated.