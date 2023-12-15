SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The city of Sioux City is hosting an event to discuss secrets on how Gen Z can integrate into the workforce.

At the event, Morningside University senior and Sioux City Inclusion intern Camrie Miranda will discuss how those born during the late 1990s and early 2002 can enter into the workforce, give tips and tricks, discuss communication amongst coworkers, and more.

The event will be on Jan. 3, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at the Gleeson Room of the Downtown Sioux City Public Library. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook via the City of Sioux City: Diversity page.

Contact Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan with questions

at sghebrekidan@sioux-city.org or by phone at 712-203-7738.