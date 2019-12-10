The Castle on the Hill Association is looking to buy their school

The Castle on the Hill Association works to keep Central High School alumni and the building's memories alive.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –From 1892 to 1972, the Castle on the Hill was Central High School where thousands of kids had their teenage years.

Now, the very association that is preserving those memories might be losing their home.

“We’re just kinda in limbo, don’t know which way to turn, whether we pack up and get ready to go or what we do,” said Frank Conkey, Central High School class of 1963.

“Sometimes (alumni) they come in just to look other times they have their own class reunions here,” said Conkey.

The Castle on the Hill Association has been inside the building for 15 years now. They first sold the building to Nustyle Development Company to keep the building alive.

“We sold the building for $1 in exchange for a 15-year lease and the option to be the purchaser at lease end and we are coming to that,” said Gail Miille, Central High School class of 1969.

But the association isn’t willing to give up on their school and the memories they have within it.

“The time I met my wife, that would have been my best time here. Then, of course, when you graduate, you are on to bigger and better things in our life, but you always have the memories,” said Conkey.

KCAU has reached out to the developer this on Monday morning, but have yet to hear back by news time.

If you would like to make a donation, you can reach out to the Castle on the Hill Association.