The Arena Sports Academy hosts national dance competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Talk about a good way to keep warm, dancers throughout the tri-state area competed in a national dance competition at The Arena Sports Academy.

“It’s amazing that we can be on a stage dancing and not competing online anymore,” said Paxton Monkelien, an Arena dancer.

Dance studios were one of the many businesses that had to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions.

“When COVID hit, and we had to shut down, we went to work right away to get our classes online and to give kids the experience of dance, even if it was at home in their basement, in their kitchen, living rooms. We wanted them to have that experience,” said Arena Sports Academy Dance Director Kayla Kellen.

Students learned their competition routines during the summer months, and now dance studios have entered into competition season and a majority of them are able to take place in person.

“Really amazing that this big competition is here in Sioux City because I think this is one of the biggest ones in Siouxland right now, and it’s here at the Arena,” said Monkelien.

“It’s indescribable to have this right in our backyard and in our facility and being able to compete and do what they love to do without having the stress of traveling,” said Kellen.

With over 200 dance routines on the schedule, the competition has made some adjustments to implement social distancing.

“They have spectator limits for this competition, and all the studios are competing in blocks of about two hours, so they get all of their routines in. Arena Dance has 33 routines to get in during that two-hour time slot, so they are taking everything super seriously and doing everything they can do to keep our dancers safe,” said Kellen.

The competition continued into Sunday where the Arena Dancers will take the floor.