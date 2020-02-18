The All-America Concert Band will hold ‘A Childhood Remembered’ concert at Eppley Auditorium

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Morningside College School of Visual and Performing Arts presents The All-America Concert Band.

The band is holding a concert called “A Childhood Remembered” on March 1 at 2:30 p.m. in Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Avenue.

The admission is $10 for adults and free for students and children.

The proceeds from the concert will go to The All-America Concert Band’s scholarship fund, which supports young members of the band.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories