The All-America Concert Band will hold ‘A Childhood Remembered’ concert at Eppley Auditorium

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Morningside College School of Visual and Performing Arts presents The All-America Concert Band.
The band is holding a concert called “A Childhood Remembered” on March 1 at 2:30 p.m. in Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Avenue.
The admission is $10 for adults and free for students and children.
The proceeds from the concert will go to The All-America Concert Band’s scholarship fund, which supports young members of the band.
