SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– With heat advisories stretching across the area, many residents are staying indoors to beat the heat. However, some Siouxlanders will inevitably have to work outside, like firefighters.

Despite firefighters dealing with fires reaching more than a thousand degrees on a semi-regular basis, fire officials said that on days like today, it’s even more important for crews to stay cool.

“It’s extremely hot, it’s almost heavy, the airs almost heavy,” said Kolter Lieber, with the South Sioux City Fire Department.

Once firefighters are signaled to a fire, they swiftly put on their equipment.

“If you want to envision working outside in this heat and humidity with a snowsuit on, that’s kinda what it’s like for us when we are in our turnout gear. Pants, and a coat, helmet, we have protective equipment that goes around our necks our hoods. It keeps all that heat inside of us,” said Lieutenant John Nelson, with the Sioux City Fire Rescue.

“We weigh up to 60 pounds and it’s a lot of weight on us, so we wanna be quick and efficient in our job,” said Lieber.

On days when temperatures are close to 100 degrees firefighters are faced with many risks, whether they are putting out a fire or on break.

“Fatigue is a huge danger, as well as any heat-related illness. I mean we could get heat exhaustion, could even suffer some heat stroke depending on how bad the dehydration is, how hot it is, how long we’ve been in that environment,” said Lieutenant Nelson.

To ensure firefighters don’t overheat, fire departments have multiple ways to stay cool.

“It’s being self-aware and knowing your limits and communicating with each other, as well as drinking a lot of water and taking breaks when needed,” said Lieber.

“We rotate crews out on a more regular basis. You go through a bottle and coming out and going into rehab. And rehab we’re doing a baseline set of vitals or cooling the firefighters down with cold rags around their necks,” said Lieutenant Nelson.

Fire officials want to remind Siouxlanders to stay indoors, but if you have to be outside its imperative to drink plenty of water and find shade frequently to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.