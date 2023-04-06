SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is returning to Sioux City this April.

The Abu Bekr Shrine Circus will be returning to the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City from April 12 through 16 for seven total performances.

The first performance will be on April 12 at 7 p.m. Following performances will be on April 13 at 7 p.m., April 14 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., April 15 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and April 16 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices for the show on Wednesday will be reduced.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or in person at the PrimeBank Box Office located at the Tyson Events Center.