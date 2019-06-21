The 8th annual “Dentistry From the Heart” donates thousands of dollars in dental care

A lot of people don’t have access to proper dental care and the folks at Lilly Family Dentistry know that. That’s why, Friday, the office held it’s 8th annual “Dentistry From the Heart” day.

Matthew Kittig is just one of the dozens of people who stood in line Friday morning to receive free dental care.

“I mean the longest part was just waiting in line and that was honestly worth it. I got some cavities filled, which normally would’ve cost me quite a bit,” said Kittig.

The free service was offered by Lilly Family Dentistry in Sioux City was part of the “Dentistry From the Heart” day.

Teresa Johnson, the regional manager, explained the different dental care and procedures that were provided free of charge on this day.

“We’re seeing patients for free cleanings and free fillings or extractions. Last year we served 95 patients. Some of them went through the line twice. We’re hoping to match that number or get more this year. This is something that we can do as dental professionals to give back to the community and just and do dental services for people who can’t afford dentistry and it’s just a way of giving back,” said Johnson.

On this day, Lilly Family Dentistry will provide around $18,000 dollars in free dental care.

“The sheer amount of money that people save. I mean, dentistry costs quite a bit nowadays and if you go somewhere and got to get something fixed it hurts,” said Kittig.

And with federally funded medical programs, like Medicare, not cover most dental care procedures, it’s a service some people count on.