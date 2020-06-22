The 6th annual Midwest Regatta brings in record attendance

It's a growing sport that many said is continuing to grow in the Midwest.

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Sunday was the final day of the 2020 Midwest Regional Wave Regatta. Sailors said after two days of calm water they woke up Sunday morning excited for more waves.

“I like the race, the waves because it’s easy and I can do it by myself and it’s nice,” said Reagan Wilson, a youth sailor.

Thirty boats raced across the Missouri River in Yankton Sunday, the largest turn out yet for the regatta.

“We’re very lucky this event to have some people who came from California, Nevada, Texas, Mississippi, and kinda all over -so, it’s been a very good turnout for us,” said Ben Wells, the Formula Wave class president.

“A lot of people wanted to get out and do something fun, so when we put this together it was a kinda ‘are we on?’, ‘are we off?’ and we decided that we can do this. Everybody that likes to do the sailing said ‘we’re on…we’re coming here’,” said David Rice, one of the event organizers.

Officials said this is the perfect social distancing sport.

“It’s outside. It’s able to be six feet away with no problem, and we have had a lot of talk about how to handle the regatta with the COVID situation, but it has worked out really well. We have been really pleased with how that has turned out,” said Wells.

“It’s kinda something you can do by yourself so you don’t have to be with a lot of people, so the social distancing is very easy since everyone is generally pretty far apart from each other on the water,” said Wilson.

It’s a socially-distant sport that organizers say is growing in popularity for sailors of all ages.

“It’s a sense of freedom and we see a lot of youth find that they can be in control of something and get out there and do some sailing, but we also have some people who are in their 60s and 70s and they are here sailing also,” said Rice.

Organizers said they expect to see about 100 boats next year in Corpus Christi, Texas.